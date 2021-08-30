Mixed bag of news at Orange County coronavirus briefing

Some good news came along with the bad news at Monday morning’s Orange County coronavirus briefing.

Mayor Jerry Demings and Dr. Raul Pino broke down the latest data.

"If there’s any good news, the 14-day positivity rate is at 17.86%," Mayor Demings said.

On the flip side, Orange County is reporting 34 more COVID-related deaths since late Thursday afternoon. That brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in August to 107 so far. Orange County saw 58 deaths in July and 31 in June.

"The data has indicated that we may have already peaked," Dr. Pino said.

Both men have big concerns about the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Since this pandemic has started, health officials have documented spikes in cases after people get together to celebrate holidays.

"The good news is the numbers are coming down. The bad news is they’re still really high. So it is no time for us to sit back and rejoice and relax. Because if we do, we will shoot ourselves in the foot. And numbers will go back up," Mayor Demings said.

Mayor Demings announced that his next COVID-19 media briefing will be sometime next week.

This story is developing, check for updates.