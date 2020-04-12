Missing teen with developmental issues located, reunited with mother, Orlando Police say

article

UPDATE: On Monday, Devin was located and reunited with his mother

[ORIGINAL STORY]

The Orlando Police Department needs the publics help to find a missing 17-year-old with developmental issues.

Police say Devin Delaine, 17, operates at the level of an 8-year-old.

They say he was last seen leaving his apartment on south Ivey Lane in Orlando at around 10:45 a.m.

If you think you might have seen him, you're asked to call 911.