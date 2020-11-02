Missing teen may be with possibly-armed convicted felon, deputies say

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that they need the public's help finding a missing Debary teen who may be with a 29-year-old felon.

They said that 15-year-old Charleigh Huffman was last seen at her home on Craycroft Avenue at 4:15 a.m. on Monday. She was wearing a dark hoodie and white and blue camo running shorts when last seen. She has blonde hair and when it's in a ponytail, the bottom half of her hair is shaved.

Deputies believe that Charleigh may be traveling with Hilario Maldonado, 29, in a beige Audi with Florida tag 379-1XA. He is a convicted felon and may be armed.

Those with any information about the pair is asked to contact Detective Wheeler at 386-748-9861, via email at swheeler@vcso.us, or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777 regarding case number 20-20012.

You can also submit tips anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or via the P3 Tips app available at NEFCrimestoppers.com.

