Missing Indian River County K-9 rescued after Thanksgiving Day search
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - A missing K-9 from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is safely back home after disappearing on Thanksgiving Day.
Chaz, a two-year-old German shepherd mix, went missing from his home on Thursday, prompting an all-hands-on-deck search effort. Deputies, along with officers from Vero Beach and Sebastian police departments, spent the day looking for the beloved K-9.
Around 8:45 p.m., a helicopter spotted Chaz in a wooded area, where he was found trapped and exhausted. Deputies were able to rescue him and bring him home safely.
Chaz is now resting at home after his ordeal, much to the relief of the sheriff’s office and the community.
