Missing: Florida authorities looking for 77-year-old Rano McGowan

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Friday.

Rano Jr. McGowan was last seen on June 10 in the area of Umatilla, Florida, north of Orlando. Police said he may be driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a Florida license, #JHWI31.

His vehicle was last seen on June 11 near US Highway 441 near SE Sunset Harbor Road.

The alert said McGowan might be headed to Adairsville, Georgia to reportedly visit family. Adairsville is north of Atlanta and about a seven-hour drive from Orlando.

Anyone who sees McGowan or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 right away.