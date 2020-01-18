article

Law enforcement across the state are searching for a missing elderly woman last seen in Sebring, Florida.

Investigators say Margaret Becker, 81, is considered endangered.

They say she was last seen at a CVS in south Sebring on Friday at around 4:30 p.m.

Officials say she is driving a blue 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with an Ohio license plate, reading HOB-8214.

(Not the actual vehicle)

They say the vehicle has a handicap placard hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Anyone who might have seen this woman is asked to call 863-402-7200.