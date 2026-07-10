Missing 5-year-old girl, 2 others in Daytona Beach, police say

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The Brief Daytona Beach Police is looking for 3 people considered to be missing and endangered: 5-year-old Lowen Culver, 9-year-old Callan Denton-Cunniff, and 37-year-old Jenna Denton. Lowen Culver has been missing since April 9, 2026. She was last seen in Daytona Beach, according to the Florida Missing Child Alert. All may be traveling in a 1994 white Dodge Sprinter Van with a Florida tag, XGW928. They may have traveled to New York.



The Daytona Beach Police Department issued a missing/endangered alert for a woman and two children – aged 5 and 9 – missing since April from Daytona Beach.

Who are police looking for?

Lowen Culver, 5

Callan Denton-Cunniff, 9

Jenna Denton, 37

Police: The three may have traveled in a van to New York

The backstory:

According to the flyer, Lowen Culver was last seen on April 9, 2026, in Daytona Beach, Florida. She may be with Jenna Denton, 37, and 9-year-old Callan Denton-Cunniff. They may be traveling in a 1994 white Dodge Sprinter Van with a Florida license plate, XGW928.

Officials said the three may have traveled to New York.

What they're saying:

"If you have seen or have information on their whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately."

"Your cooperation is greatly appreciated as we work together to ensure the safety and well-being of all members of our community."