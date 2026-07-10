Missing 5-year-old girl, 2 others in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department issued a missing/endangered alert for a woman and two children – aged 5 and 9 – missing since April from Daytona Beach.
Who are police looking for?
- Lowen Culver, 5
- Callan Denton-Cunniff, 9
- Jenna Denton, 37
Police: The three may have traveled in a van to New York
The backstory:
According to the flyer, Lowen Culver was last seen on April 9, 2026, in Daytona Beach, Florida. She may be with Jenna Denton, 37, and 9-year-old Callan Denton-Cunniff. They may be traveling in a 1994 white Dodge Sprinter Van with a Florida license plate, XGW928.
Officials said the three may have traveled to New York.
What they're saying:
"If you have seen or have information on their whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately."
"Your cooperation is greatly appreciated as we work together to ensure the safety and well-being of all members of our community."
The Source: The Daytona Beach Police Department posted the alert on its Facebook page on July 10, 2026.