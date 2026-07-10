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Missing 5-year-old girl, 2 others in Daytona Beach, police say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Daytona Beach
Published July 10, 2026 12:50 PM EDT
Published July 10, 2026 12:50 PM EDT
article

The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for Jenna Denton, 9-year-old Callan Denton-Cunniff, and 5-year-old Lowen Culver.

The Brief

    • Daytona Beach Police is looking for 3 people considered to be missing and endangered: 5-year-old Lowen Culver, 9-year-old Callan Denton-Cunniff, and 37-year-old Jenna Denton.
    • Lowen Culver has been missing since April 9, 2026. She was last seen in Daytona Beach, according to the Florida Missing Child Alert.
    • All may be traveling in a 1994 white Dodge Sprinter Van with a Florida tag, XGW928. They may have traveled to New York. 

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department issued a missing/endangered alert for a woman and two children – aged 5 and 9 – missing since April from Daytona Beach.

Who are police looking for?

  • Lowen Culver, 5
  • Callan Denton-Cunniff, 9
  • Jenna Denton, 37

Police: The three may have traveled in a van to New York

The backstory:

According to the flyer, Lowen Culver was last seen on April 9, 2026, in Daytona Beach, Florida. She may be with Jenna Denton, 37, and 9-year-old Callan Denton-Cunniff. They may be traveling in a 1994 white Dodge Sprinter Van with a Florida license plate, XGW928.

Officials said the three may have traveled to New York.

What they're saying:

"If you have seen or have information on their whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately."

"Your cooperation is greatly appreciated as we work together to ensure the safety and well-being of all members of our community."

The Source: The Daytona Beach Police Department posted the alert on its Facebook page on July 10, 2026.

Daytona BeachMissing Persons