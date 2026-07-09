Universal Orlando offers 'unlimited' Florida resident ticket

The Brief Universal Orlando is offering a special ticket deal just for Florida residents. The 2-Park Unlimited Days Park-to-Park ticket includes unlimited access to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure through Dec. 16. The ticket costs $199 plus tax and can be purchased online.



Universal Orlando has brought back a special Florida resident ticket offer that includes "unlimited" visits to two of its theme parks.

The 2-Park Unlimited Days Park-to-Park ticket is now on sale and costs $199 plus tax.

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What does the "Unlimited Days" ticket include?

The special ticket allows repeat access to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure through Dec. 16. It does not include Epic Universe or Volcano Bay.

Visitors can also move between the two parks on the same day on any day they use the ticket.

The ticket also includes access to the parks during the holiday festivities—including Grinchmas and Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter—which begin Nov. 14.

The ticket does not include parking or separately-ticketed events such as Halloween Horror Nights, according to Universal.

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Is the ticket only for Florida residents?

The ticket is only available to Florida residents.

Visitors will need to provide proof of Florida residency to buy the ticket. Valid proof will also need to be presented at ticket pick-up and redemption, according to Universal.

The ticket is currently on sale and can be purchased online.

In 2024, Universal introduced an "unlimited" ticket offer for Florida residents that also included access to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.