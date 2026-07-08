Mega Millions jackpot hits $600 million: Next drawing, cash option, winning numbers

The Brief No one won the $576 Mega Millions jackpot during Tuesday's drawing. So, it rolls over and increases. Estimated Jackpot: $604 million; cash option: $266.3 million When is the next drawing? Friday, July 10 at 11 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time)



The Mega Millions jackpot is still up for grabs. No one won the estimated $576 million jackpot during Tuesday night's drawing, so the jackpot has rolled over and increased to a whopping $604 million.

Here's everything you need to know:

Winning Mega Millions numbers: July 7 draw

The winner numbers were 2, 31, 35, 36, and 63. The gold Mega ball was 12.

The estimated jackpot was worth $576 million.

While there were no jackpot winners, six winning tickets worth between $20,000 and $100,000, were sold, according to the Mega Millions website. Others between $10 and $6,000 were also sold.

Any Mega Millions winning tickets sold in Florida?

According to the lottery website, a ticket worth $20,000 and $50,000 were sold in Florida in Tuesday's drawing.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday, July 10 at 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

What are the odds of winning?

Jackpot: 1 in 290,472,336

How do you play?

The cost of a Mega Millions ticket is $5.

Mega Millions increased the price in April 2025 from $2 to $5 per play, also increasing non-jackpot prizes.

Lottery officials said in its announcement that the change would increase the odds of winning any prize to 1:23, increase the odds of winning the jackpot to 1 in 290M (from 1 in 1.30M), and increases the starting jackpot from $20 million to $50 million.

What if you win?

Jackpot winners can collect their winnings in two ways: Annuity or cash option.

Annuity option: Jackpot is paid out in 30 yearly installments, which increase by 5% each year

Cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment equal to the cash in the jackpot prize pool