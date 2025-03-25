Missing 14-year-old, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office seeks publics help locating teen

article

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old John Joseph, who was reported missing on March 23, 2025.

What we know:

John was last seen near Floral Drive. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. His date of birth is November 16, 2010.

What you can do:

Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office urge anyone with information on John’s whereabouts to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911 immediately.

Authorities are continuing their search efforts and encourage community members to remain vigilant. Updates on the case may be provided as new information becomes available.

