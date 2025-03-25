Missing 14-year-old, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office seeks publics help locating teen
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old John Joseph, who was reported missing on March 23, 2025.
What we know:
John was last seen near Floral Drive. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. His date of birth is November 16, 2010.
What you can do:
Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office urge anyone with information on John’s whereabouts to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or dial 911 immediately.
Authorities are continuing their search efforts and encourage community members to remain vigilant. Updates on the case may be provided as new information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.