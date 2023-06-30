Miracle baby back at Palm Coast home after mom gives birth on side of road

A miracle baby and his family are finally back at home after his mom gave birth to the baby boy on the side of US 1 in Flagler County.



Akovi Davis, his mother Isis and father Anthony are back in their Palm Coast home after Isis gave birth to her baby boy on the side of US 1 in Flagler County.

"I’m literally holding my miracle," said I'sis Davis.

Isis was feeling like she was having contractions so she asked her doula to come over and that's when they realized she was 7cm dialtated and needed to get to the hospital.

"She’s flying down the road, hazards on, honking, yelling we got to go we have a pregnant lady over here," described I'sis.

"I’m like we need to pull over right now," Isis continued. "I literally put my hand down there and felt his head and after that last push, he was out of there."

Isis had her miracle baby Akovi in the passenger seat right on the side of the road, as her doula caught him and her husband comforted her.

Isis had a high-risk pregnancy because of a health condition and was on a blood thinner ahead of her scheduled induction on July 13. But, the mother already feels the strong bond with her son.

"This entire pregnancy I didn’t have any complications. I think he made sure his mom was going to be ok," said I'sis.

From day one, Akovi made a statement. His parents say they know their little one is destined for big things.



"I think he is definitely going to make a huge footprint on this world. He already has and he will continue to do that," said Isis.

