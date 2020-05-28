Minnesota National Guard mobilizes 500 soldiers in Twin Cities metro as protests grow violent

As protests continue to boil over across the Twin Cities, more than 500 soldiers have been mobilized to assist first responders.

The mobilization comes as protesters have forced their way into Minneapolis police's 3rd Precinct building and have set a fire.

In a tweet, the Minnesota National Guard says the soldiers will work to "protect life, preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate. A key objective is to ensure fire departments are able to respond to calls."

The Guard also added they are on the ground with the Minneapolis Fire Department to assist with efforts to battle with burning fires.

Both mayors for Minneapolis and St. Paul requested help from the National Guard as protests became violent and let to destruction, fires, and looting in both cities.

Multiple fires have been spotted across the metro Thursday evening, primarily near the 3rd Precinct building in south Minneapolis and along University Avenue in St. Paul.