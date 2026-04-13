Miller’s Hardware Winter Park store closing after 80 years as family sells property

The Brief Miller’s Hardware in Winter Park is closing after more than 80 years and liquidating its inventory. The family-run business is shutting down following the loss of the owner’s son, who was set to take over. No final closing date is set, but the property is expected to be sold as customers say goodbye.



A longtime family-owned hardware store in Winter Park is liquidating merchandise and preparing to close after more than 80 years in business.

Miller’s Hardware, which first opened in 1945, is selling off tools, paint, grills and other inventory as the family moves toward selling the property.

What we know:

Owner Steve Miller said the decision follows decades of family operation and the loss of his son, who had been expected to take over the business. The store expanded to a second location in recent years, but that site has already closed.

"We are the oldest family business downtown Winter Park under continuous family ownership," Miller said.

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Store manager Bob Canfield, who has worked at the shop for nearly 20 years, said he plans to stay until the end to help finish operations.

"I’m going to run this to the very end to help the Miller family finish this till the very end," he said. "My heart’s here."

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The store, located off Fairbanks Avenue near Park Avenue, sits on nearly an acre of land and has drawn interest from developers, though no final sale has been announced.

Customers have continued to visit as discounts increase during the liquidation period. Many said they are saddened to see a longtime community fixture close.

"This community put me through college, put my kids through college, put diapers on them," Miller said. "So thank you."

What we don't know:

An official closing date has not been set, but the store could shut down by the end of May.