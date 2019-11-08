Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party ushers in holiday season

article

If you think Christmas is starting too early, don't tell Disney.

Friday night, the Magic Kingdom held its first Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party of the season.

According to Disney's website, it was a sold out affair.

New for this year's celebration is the nighttime spectacular 'Minnie's Wonderful Christmas Fireworks.'

The Disney Parks Blog livestreamed the new show on its website.

Returning favorites to the holiday extravaganza are the 'Once Upon a Christmas Time' parade and the Cinderella Castle stage show 'Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration.'

Party-goers will also get to see their favorite 'Frozen' characters - Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Kristoff - transform the castle into an 'ice' palace, creating a magical backdrop to Main Street USA.

During the parade, "snoap," Florida's version of snow, will fall magically on Main Street, further enchanting guests in Disney magic.

Let's not forget about the man himself, Santa! He'll be at the party seeing who's been naughty or nice.

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is a hard-ticketed event, running for 23 days this year, meaning you'll need a separate ticket for the party.

The party dates are:

November: 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22, 24

December: 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22

Each party night starts at 7 p.m., but you can arrive early at 4 p.m. You'll get a wristband letting castmembers know you're there for the party.

Once inside, get ready for the rides, treats and holiday cheer.

Complimentary specialty cookies and hot chocolate are part of admission, but there are some party-exclusive treats you can buy along with merchandise.

The Disney Parks Blog put together a "Foodie Guide" to help you.

Tickets for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party can be purchased online.

