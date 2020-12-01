Michigan husband and wife, married for nearly 50 years, die of coronavirus just seconds apart

After battling the novel coronavirus, a Michigan couple married for nearly 50 years died within seconds of one another.

Patricia and Leslie "L.D." McWaters, of Jackson, died on Nov. 24 “within the very same minute,” reads their obituary.

“They did almost everything together, so it should be no surprise that they went to be with the Lord together within the very same minute. The hospital staff that cared for them, as they lost their battle to Covid, said it was too close to call. They recorded their deaths at the exact same time, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 4:23 PM. Those of us that know them, know that mom went first and said, ‘L.D., it’s time to go!’” it reads.

The couple died at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, according to the Detroit News. Patricia, a former nurse, was 78 and Leslie, a former truck driver and veteran of the United States Navy Reserves, was 75.

One of the couple’s two daughters, Joanna Sisk, told the Detroit News that her mother first fell ill about two weeks ago.

"They were both fine until they got COVID," she said. "My mom went to the hospital and they sent her home, and told her what they tell people — to take care of herself and to stay in place.”

Sisk said her father contracted the virus from her mother after she returned home. The couple was hospitalized on Nov. 17, about a week before passing away. They were located on the same floor in the hospital, though not in the same room.

"The time on both of their death certificates is 4:23 p.m., because [the difference] was too close to call," Sisk told the newspaper. "It's like they met right after they died and went up to heaven together."

The couple is survived by their two daughters, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews as well as “many good friends,” according to the obituary.

