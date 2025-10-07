Miami land transfer to Trump library sparks legal challenge

The Brief An activist has filed a lawsuit alleging that Miami Dade College’s Board of Trustees violated open government laws in a land transfer. The nearly 3-acre Biscayne Boulevard parcel is now deeded to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation. The property valued at $67M, was previously used as a college parking lot, with future development plans pending.



A Miami activist has filed a lawsuit alleging that Miami Dade College’s Board of Trustees violated Florida’s Sunshine Law when it voted on Sept. 23 to give up a nearly 3-acre parcel of prime downtown real estate.

The property valued at $67M, was previously used as a college parking lot, with future development plans pending.

What we know:

Miami activist Marvin Dunn filed a lawsuit alleging that Miami Dade College’s Board of Trustees violated Florida’s Sunshine Law when it voted on Sept. 23 to give up a nearly 3-acre parcel of prime downtown real estate.

The property, valued at over $67 million, was transferred to a state fund overseen by Gov. Ron DeSantis and then deeded to the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation.

The land is located on Biscayne Boulevard, near the waterfront, across from the Miami Heat arena, and had previously been used as a college parking lot.

DeSantis’ press office publicly announced his proposal to gift the land to Trump’s library shortly after the board’s meeting, and a week later, the transfer was finalized.

What we don't know:

The specific motivations behind the college board’s decision to convey the property remain unclear.

It is uncertain what direct benefits, if any, Miami Dade College will receive from the library’s development.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The final construction plans for the library and what "components" will be included in the parcel are not yet detailed.

How courts will rule on Dunn’s lawsuit challenging the legality of the land transfer is still pending.

The backstory:

The property had been eyed for expansion by Miami Dade College two decades ago but was instead used as an employee parking lot.

The land represents one of the last undeveloped parcels on an iconic stretch of Biscayne Boulevard and has high commercial and development value.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The Trump Presidential Library Foundation is led by Eric Trump, Michael Boulos, and attorney James Kiley.

Timeline:

On Sept. 23, the Miami Dade College Board voted on land conveyance at a special meeting that was not live-streamed. That same day, DeSantis’ office announced the proposal to gift the land to Trump’s library.

About a week later, Gov. DeSantis and the Cabinet finalized the transfer of the property to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation.