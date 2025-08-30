Miami Dolphins linebackers coach placed on leave after domestic battery arrest: Court records

The Brief Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow has been placed on leave. Crow was arrested and charged with domestic battery on Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale. Authorities have not yet disclosed the relationship between Crow and the victim.



Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow has been placed on leave after he was arrested and charged with domestic battery on Friday morning, according to Broward County Jail records.

What we know:

Broward County Jail records show that Crow was arrested early Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Officers with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) were called around 12:10 a.m. to an apartment near the 200 block of South Federal Highway. The report was related to a battery involving family members.

According to a probable cause statement, Crow got into an argument with someone he lives with and shoved the person. The victim declined to offer a formal statement to police and said they were not injured.

However, two witnesses told officers that Crow was the aggressor, with one saying the "victim looked terrified." The other witness said Crow stopped his actions once he noticed people were watching the confrontation and then went back to his apartment.

Ryan Crow (Credit: Broward County Jail)

Crow appeared in court later on Friday morning, where a judge set his bond at $1,000 and ordered pretrial release with conditions.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet disclosed the relationship between Crow and the victim.

What they're saying:

"We are aware of the serious matter involving Ryan Crow and currently gathering more information," the Miami Dolphins said in a statement. "Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time."

Who is Ryan Crow?

Dig deeper:

Crow, 37, is in his second season coaching outside linebackers with the Miami Dolphins.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

He held the same position with the Tennessee Titans the three prior years.