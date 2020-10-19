Merritt Island H.S. football team under quarantine due to COVID-19 case

article

The Merritt Island High School football team is under quarantine after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

The county's department of health notified all staff and families of the student-athletes who were in close contact with the person who tested positive and were told to quarantine for 14 days.

As a result, the team will forfeit their next two scheduled games on Oct. 23, versus Satellite, and Oct. 30, versus Astronaut.

The team is scheduled to resume play on Nov. 6.

The reas where the football team was in are being deep-cleaned and sanitized.

The students being quarantined are now learning online.