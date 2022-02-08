Memorial bench dedicated in honor of Officer Kevin Valencia

article

On Tuesday, a memorial bench was dedicated in honor of Orlando Officer Kevin Valencia.

Officer Valencia died last year after he was shot in the head during a domestic violence call and left in a coma.

Police Chief Orlando Rolon and Mayor Buddy Dyer were among the people at the dedication ceremony. The bench will be located at the Orlando Police Department's training facility.

Valencia's wife and son were also at the dedication.

On Monday, March 15, 2021, the retired Orlando police officer passed from critical injuries obtained in the line of duty in 2018. He served the community for over seven years as a law enforcement officer. Officer Valencia fought for his life alongside his family for two years since responding to a call that resulted in his hospitalization.

He was awarded a purple heart by the Orlando Police Department for his heroic response.

