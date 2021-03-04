Melbourne Police Department debuts new body-worn camera system

The Melbourne Police Department debuted their new body-worn camera system this week.

On the first day, they started putting their new system to the test.

Officers say the new system will be tested for 30 days.

Once the pilot program is completed, an additional 131 cameras will be brought in over the coming months. Their goal is to have all officers wearing body-worn cameras while on duty by October 1, 2021.

