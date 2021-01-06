MegaCon Orlando moved from March to August due to pandemic

article

MegaCon, one of the biggest comic book conventions in the country, has been delayed from March until August amid coronavirus concerns.

On Wednesday, the convention announced that the event has been moved to August 12 - 15, 2021 at the Orange County Convention Center.

"When we announced our March 2021 show dates, we were optimistic," an email from the convention said. "However, your friendly neighborhood MEGACON Orlando squad also secured back-up dates, just in case."

MegaCon says they decided to go with Plan B "so that we can deliver the safest, best possible fan experience."

All tickets and add-ons will be automatically transferred to MEGACON Orlando 2021 in August. No action is required. Refunds are available up to two weeks before the show. See here for more information on how to request your refund.