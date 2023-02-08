MEGACON Orlando 2023: Meet these celebrity guests at this year's event

article

MegaCon Orlando will be bringing some mega crowds to the Orange County Convention Center next month – and some even bigger stars!

The annual sci-fi, comic, and all-things-fandom convention begins March 30 and runs through April 2. Thousands of people swarm the convention each year for the event that's known for their display of merchandise, cosplay, panels, and of course, celebrity guests representing beloved franchises of all kinds. This year's lineup includes the stars of the hit horror franchise "Scream," favorites from "The Mandalorian," stars of the popular Marvel franchise, and much more.

These are the celebrities you can score a photo and autograph with this year:

Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett, Zombieland: Double Tap)

Neve Campbell (Scream)

Jamie Kennedy (Scream)

Matthew Lillard (Scream)

Skeet Ulrich (Scream)

James McAvoy (X-Men, Split)

Chevy Chase (National Lampoon's series)

Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy)

Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil)

Christina Ricci (The Addams Family, Casper)

Sam Raimi (Legendary director)

Steve Burns (Blue's Clues)

Henry Winkler (Happy Days, Arrested Development)

Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian)

Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars: The Clone Wars)

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian, Rocky)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad)

Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter)

Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Anson Mount (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)

Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)

Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian)

Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Saved by the Bell)

Gates McFadden (Star Trek)

More names are expected to be added to the list. Prices for an autograph and photo vary by celebrity.

For more information on this year's event, check out the MegaCon Orlando website.