Mega Millions: Winning numbers, jackpot, Halloween drawing

More than 502,000 Mega Millions-winning tickets were sold for the Oct. 28 drawing – but no one won the jackpot. That means the next drawing – set for Halloween night – jumps to more than $750 million, lottery officials said.

Winning numbers for Oct. 28 draw

The winning numbers were 2, 19, 33, 53, and 61. The gold Mega ball was 14.

Did anyone in Florida win?

It was a tough draw for Florida. No major winning tickets were sold in the state. There were 2 tickets worth $2,500, one worth $2,000, four worth $1,500, and 10 worth $1,000 sold, according to the Florida Lottery website.

Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Massachusetts and New York, 3 worth $30,000 sold in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Texas, and three worth $20,000 sold in South Carolina and Texas, officials said.

How much is the Mega Millions jackpot? What is the cash option?

Because no one won the jackpot in the Oct. 28 drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot jumps to an estimated $754 million. The estimated cash option would be $352.8 million.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing will be on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2025. The drawing will be held at 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

What are the odds of winning?

The odds of winning the Mega Millions Jackpot are 1 in 290 million (1 in 290,472,336 to be specific). The odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 23, according to the Mega Millions website.

Here are the top Mega Millions jackpots ever (and the state where the winning ticket was sold)