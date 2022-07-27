Mega Millions numbers: $1 million winning ticket sold in Florida

Check your Mega Millions tickets!

Although nobody won the big $830 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, some people are holding $1 million winning tickets – including in Florida.

There were eight $1 million winners total in the following states after matching five numbers: Florida, California, Illinois, New Jersey (2), New York (2) and Ohio. One person in Ohio is holding a $3 million Megaplier winning ticket. Lottery officials have not said yet where the winning $1 million Florida ticket was sold.

The winning numbers from Tuesday's $830M drawing are 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3. The jackpot has since grown to $1.02 billion for the next Mega Millions drawing, which is this Friday, with a cash option of $602.5 million.

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. Players win the jackpot by matching all six numbers in a drawing. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing.

When is the Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70, and one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. Players win if the numbers on one row of a ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date.

When is the deadline to buy a ticket in Florida?

Floridians have until 10 p.m. ET. the night of the drawing to purchase a ticket, according to the Florida Lottery's website. (Therefore, you have until 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, to buy a ticket for the latest drawing.)

Tickets purchased after 10 p.m. will be for the next drawing.

How much money do you get after taxes if you win?

With a jackpot of over $1 billion, it's safe to say that no matter how much in taxes is taken out, you'd still be sitting pretty on quite a sweet chunk of change in the end. But in case you want to start calculating your potential take home dollars now, we've tracked down some online lottery payout calculators for you to play with.

Use the Mega Millions after-tax payout calculators HERE.