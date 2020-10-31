Meet the candidates: State Attorney - 9th Judicial Circuit

article

There are two candidates in the running to replace Aramis Ayala as the state attorney serving Orange and Osceola counties.

Monique Worrell (D) of Winter Garden earned a bachelor's degree from St. John's University in 1995 and a J.D. from the University of Florida, Fredric G. Levin College of Law, in 2000. Worrell has worked as a criminal justice attorney and recently served as Chief Legal Officer at the REFORM Alliance, a non-profit organization focused on criminal justice reform.

Worrell has earned endorsements from vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"I have fought for justice in this community for over twenty years. I did not prepare my life around a run for state attorney, however, my life has prepared me well," her website states. "I bring a holistic perspective on justice from experience as a defense attorney, law professor, assistant state attorney, and chief legal officer. My background provides me with the unique ability to embrace differing perspectives and implement policies that will make our communities stronger and safer, without compromising justice."

Jose Torroella (NPA) is a former prosecutor and longtime defense attorney who says he entered the race "because I am tired of politically correct State Attorneys who do not file charges against criminals, who think non- violent crimes like theft, fraud, and drugs should not be prosecuted, who offer light sentences for serious violent crimes."

According to his website, Torroella's slogan is "do the crime, do the time" and supports imprisonment for criminals because "while they are warehoused in a jail or prison, our communities are SAFE. Real criminals are seldom rehabilitated."

"My opponent is more concerned about the rights of the criminals than the rights of victims and the safety of our community. Ms. Worrell is hardly concerned about the safety and well being of our law enforcement officers. We need to let law enforcement know that we have their back."

