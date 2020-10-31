Meet the candidates: Florida Senate District 9

article

There are two candidates running for Florida Senate District 9. The winner would succeed outgoing GOP state Sen. David Simmons in the district, which includes Seminole County and portions of Volusia County.

Patricia Sigman (D) of Longwood is a labor attorney and has practiced employment law in Seminole County for over 26 years. She is also a small business owner, a voter protection leader, and a community volunteer.

According to her website, some of Sigman's top priorities are investing in fully funded public education, affordable healthcare, and implementing "commonsense solutions like universal background checks" to help prevent gun violence.

"It’s time we focus on the values we share to come together and unite for change in our state government," her website states. "Seminole and Volusia Counties need new leadership and a candidate who will put local issues first, not the back-room deals of the special interest power brokers in Tallahassee."

Jason Brodeur (R) of Sanford is a former member of the Florida House from 2010 to 2018 representing District 28. Brodeur earned his B.S. in economics and his M.B.A. from the University of Florida. His professional experience includes working as the president of the Seminole County Chamber of Commerce and owning a health care consulting business.

Some of Brodeur's goals if elected, according to his website, are to help fix Florida's unemployment system, supporting the Florida Opportunity Scholarship (which is privately funded, and gives scholarships to children in low-income families to attend a K-12 school of their choice), preserving our local springs and waterways, and more protections against animal abuse.

"In the State House, I fought for stronger protections against animal abuse for our pets- because they're family. I'm proud to be endorsed by the Humane Society legislative fund, and I pledge to always fight for our most vulnerable in the State Senate."

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd.

