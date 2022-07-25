Meet Nola: Malnourished pup rescued, adopted by an Orange County firefighter

article

A malnourished dog was rescued and taken to the Orange County Fire Rescue station to be given a bath and food. The good news? She was adopted the same day by one of their firefighters.

The Orange County Fire Rescue team at Sta. 30 shared a heartwarming Twitter post of a pup named Nola being rescued and adopted by one of their firefighters today. Video footage shared by the @OCFireRescue Twitter account showed the team bathing, feeding, and playing with the rescued dog.

"Meet Nola! The crew from Sta. 30 were on a call this weekend when they encountered this sweet girl, severely malnourished & alone," said the OC Fire Rescue team. "The crew brought her back to the station, where they gave her a bath and fed her."

In the video, Nola is shown playing around the station and doing well. The firefighter who adopted Nola shared images of the pup with her new family and inside her happy home.