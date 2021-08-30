Medical examiner identifies 12-year-old allegedly killed with hammer

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identifying the 12-year-old boy police say died Sunday from blunt force trauma.

His younger brother was also injured in the incident.

The grandmother of 12-year-old Andre Smith is heartbroken over his death.

Andre's 8-year-old brother also injured, but the family says is expected to be ok.

At this hour, the family readying to hold a vigil in Andre's memory and pray for healing for his brother.

On Monday, the Milwaukee County medical examiner identified the 12-year-old boy killed after an incident at a home near 46th and Glendale as Andre Smith II.

Andre was pronounced dead at Children's Wisconsin of what Milwaukee police say were blunt force injuries.

"I heard the other little boy in the car, the 8-year-old, I heard him say, ‘He tried to hit me with the hammer too," said Lewis Williams, a neighbor.

Neighbors recalled hearing arguing at around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Milwaukee police say they were called to the home at around 8:30 a.m.

The two boys were taken to the hospital...

"That’s a kid, man, that’s a kid. He can’t defend himself against that dude. Neither could the 8-year-old. If the 12-year-old couldn’t, the 8-year-old definitely couldn’t. that’s messed up," said Williams.

Police say they know the suspect they are looking for, but have not said if someone has been taken into custody.

Monday afternoon, district seven alderman Khalif Rainey releasing a statement saying his prayers go out to the boys' family, adding that:

"It is inconceivable to me that anyone could use such force to cause harm and fatal injuries to a child, or anyone. This heinous and unspeakable violence simply cannot happen and must be strongly denounced in the community," said Ald. Rainey.

Again, police say they have a suspect that they are looking for, but have not said if that person has been taken into custody.

Many questions still swirling for the family and friends of the two young boys, as they gather at 71st and Hope and search for answers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.