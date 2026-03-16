McValue 2.0: McDonald's to launch $3 items, $4 meal deals in April

The Brief McDonald's is set to launch McValue 2.0 in April 2026, with food items costing $3 to $4. McDonald's currently offers several $5 four-piece meals, including a drink. In an earnings report, McDonald's said global comparative sales increased by 5.7% in the fourth quarter of 2025.



An American fast-food giant is dropping prices, with new deals launching in April.

McDonald's is set to launch new value deals – featuring $3 items and $4 meal deals – called McValue 2.0, FOX Business reported.

What we know:

In April, McDonald's will roll out McValue 2.0 – featuring menu items and meals for less than $5. This news was released in an internal message to franchisees, FOX Business reported. The exact date has not been released.

A "Welcome" sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in LaBelle, Florida, US, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. McDonald's Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on February 11. Photographer: Zak Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Current McDonald's value deals include a McChicken, four-piece nuggets, small fry and small drink for $5, as well as a McDouble, four-piece nuggets, small fry and small drink for $5. These deals are for limited time only.

Fox Business reported that McValue 2.0 is an initiative to lure back lower-income consumers who have pulled back on spending because of persistently high living costs.

Close-up of McDonald's burger in box, Lafayette, California, February 5, 2026. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Global comparative sales increase

According to its 2025 fourth quarter and full year results, McDonald's global comparative sales increased in the fourth quarter by 5.7%. Additionally, global systemwide sales increased to over $139 billion for the year, the report said.

Last year, the company capitalized on its $5 meal deal, various holiday promotions and the revival of its Monopoly sweepstakes, FOX Business reported. The strategy appeared to work as U.S. sales rose 6.8% in the fourth quarter, the biggest jump in about two years, as lower-priced offers and aggressive promotions drove traffic back into restaurants. Analysts had expected a 4.9% gain.