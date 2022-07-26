OIA's new Terminal C to feature massive video walls, digital displays to help passengers navigate airport

article

Orlando International Airport's (MCO) new Terminal C facility is set to open in a few months. Now, visual navigation guides will be an added feature that should help travelers navigate through one of the nation's busiest airports.

This 200,000-square feet Terminal C has new visual communication through massive video walls connected to digital displays, established by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) and Synect.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) and Synect are developing the contents of their new digital displays for Terminal C for September 2022.

The airport's digital platform will display the following information for its passengers:

Ticketing

Security

Info Desks

Concessions

Gates

Arrivals

Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

International and domestic baggage claim

Ground transport

Wayfinding throughout the terminal

Additional information included in Synect's Passenger360 system:

Flight changes

Weather changes

Live-action video footage of Orlando and the Central Florida region

High-visibility wayfinding

Seasonal celebrations and more

Tom Draper, GOAA Chief of Operations says "The program will help engage passengers at the major touchpoints of their journey while reflecting real-time airport activity including estimated wait times."

The airport ranks seventh in the nation in terms of traffic and is the busiest airport in Florida, serving 40 million passengers annually. International flights will start at the $2.75 billion Terminal C on Sept. 19. Domestic flights will start on Sept. 26.

