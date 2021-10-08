McDonald's thanks educators with free meals Oct. 11-15

article

Free breakfast? Why not!

McDonald's is thanking teachers, administrators and school staff this month with a free meal on them.

From Oct. 11-15, educators can score free breakfast during breakfast hours by showing a valid work ID.

Teachers will have a choice of an Egg McMuffin, bacon egg and cheese biscuit or sausage biscuit - all included with hashbrowns and a medium coffee or soft drink.

The "Thank You Meal" program was launched last year by McDonald's to recognize first responders and healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Advertisement

This year, McDonald's said in a news released that it wanted to celebrate the dedication of the country's educators.