McDonald’s McGold Card: How you can win free food for life

What would you do if you had free McDonald’s for life? Well, now is your opportunity to find out!

McDonald’s is kicking off the holiday season with the chance to win one of their secret McGold Cards that get you free food for life.

According to the fast food chain, starting Dec. 5, every purchase using the McDonald's App gets you one step closer to scoring a card for you and three of your friends.

"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s chief marketing and customer experience officer. "Just by using the McDonald’s App, everyone can experience the joy that comes with sharing McDonald’s this holiday season."

Picture of McGold Card at McDonald's (Credit: McDonald's)

According to the company, free food for life is considered the equivalent of two meals per week for 50 years.

Last month, a nine-year-old from Ohio earned himself free fries for a year at a local Mickey D’s restaurant thanks to a custom-made costume that transformed him into the beloved treat.

"He was pretty excited," Blake’s mother Megan Mompher told FOX Television Stations. "We always stop and get him french fries and milkshakes after his doctor appointments at nationwide children’s hospital so he’s always been a McDonald’s fry fan! He did say ‘I knew it!’ when they gave him the year of free fries!"

You can enter to win the McGold Card in the mobile app daily from Dec. 5 to 25. No purchase is necessary to win.