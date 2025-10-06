Mayor Dyer defends Orlando spending amid state criticism over poet laureate, legal aid funding

The Brief Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is pushing back against accusations from Florida’s Chief Financial Officer that the city is wasting taxpayer money. The CFO called out funding for the city’s Poet Laureate position, employee yoga, and immigrant legal aid. Dyer says the spending reflects Orlando’s community values and priorities, not Tallahassee’s.



Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is pushing back against accusations from Florida’s Chief Financial Officer that the city is wasting taxpayer money.

The backstory:

Orlando city leaders are under fire from state officials over several spending decisions, including increasing the pay for the city’s Poet Laureate.

Camara Gaither was announced as the new Poet Laureate during Monday’s City Commission meeting, where she received applause and outlined plans to merge her background in poetry and mental health therapy to help the community. The position, which once paid $3,000 a year, now comes with a $6,000 annual stipend.

Mayor Buddy Dyer defended the role, saying it represents a worthwhile investment in the city’s cultural and mental health landscape. "The community has loved having a Poet Laureate," Dyer told FOX 35. "You need to investigate what communities are asking for."

State’s Criticism

What they're saying:

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis recently accused Orlando of "wasteful spending," singling out the poet position, city-sponsored yoga classes, and grants to immigrant legal aid groups. Patronis mocked the poetry program, saying, "Using your tax dollars to write poems. Roses are red, violets are blue, our property taxes are high because of you."

According to state officials, the city also spent about $70,000 on hot yoga for employees and $150,000 to assist undocumented immigrants in avoiding deportation. Patronis said, "We’ve had enough," calling for accountability in local spending.

City’s Response

The other side:

City officials say the CFO’s accusations mischaracterize Orlando’s community programs. The city confirmed it awarded a grant to the Orlando Center for Justice, which offers legal advice and representation for residents navigating immigration court or ICE check-ins.

Dyer defended that funding, saying it helps people pursue citizenship lawfully. "Legal services are providing people a pathway to citizenship," he said. "They may not think it’s important in Tallahassee, but we think it’s important here."

City Commissioner Patty Sheehan also defended the poet’s pay, saying, "Artists deserve to be compensated because they are professionals."

Big picture view:

The dispute underscores ongoing tension between state leaders and local governments over spending priorities and social programs.

Dyer says Orlando’s decisions are rooted in its identity as a diverse, creative city. "That probably came down to 10 cents an hour invested in our community," Dyer said of the Poet Laureate program.

While state leaders question the city’s fiscal responsibility, Orlando officials say their focus remains on community well-being and inclusion.