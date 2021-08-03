Orlando Mayor Dyer concerned over hospitalizations as Gov. DeSantis says hospitals are managing

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer was at Rosemont Park as people lined up to get vaccinated on Tuesday.

"We are kind of in a voluntary stage of the pandemic," said Mayor Buddy Dyer. "You can opt out by getting vaccinated or you can opt in by not getting vaccinated."

Mayor Dyer met with people standing in line who say more education around the vaccine is what finally brought them to get vaccinated.

"Don’t be one of those people who end up in the emergency room saying, ‘I wish I’d gotten vaccinated.’ Go get vaccinated now," Mayor Dyer said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he is not too concerned with the record number of hospitalizations from COVID-19, saying that the hospital system is open for business.

He said he believes cases will begin to plateau and decrease in the next couple of weeks.

"We are looking to see that rollover. I think with that rolls over to see some of the other indicators roll over as well," Gov. DeSantis said.

Mayor Dyer is saying not so fast. He pointed to AdventHealth, which has stopped elective surgeries and is nearing capacity.

"They didn’t have any additional beds. They were overwhelmed with the number of COVID patients that are coming in, so I probably disagree that this is not a very big concern," Dyer said.

DeSantis did talk to the importance of the vaccine, saying it has helped limit the number of deaths in the state by protecting the most vulnerable.

He also said he doesn’t believe any restrictions on businesses will help slow the spread.

"We are not shutting down. We’re going to have schools open. We are protecting every Floridian’s job in the state. We are protecting people’s small businesses," DeSantis said.

Dyer said the best way to keep the economy running is through vaccination.

"Let’s put all the political bickering aside and do what’s best for you, what’s best for your family and what’s best for your community," Dyer said.

Orlando Mobile Vaccine Site Schedule:

Dates and times for the vaccine sites are scheduled to change. Residents can learn more about the mobile vaccine sites at neighborhood centers and other City of Orlando facilities by visiting orlando.gov/mobilevaccines.

Week of August 1

Wednesday, August 4 – Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center, 1723 Bruton Boulevard (2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

Thursday, August 5 – Orlando City Hall, 400 South Orange Avenue (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

– Northwest Neighborhood Center, 3955 WD Judge Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

Friday, August 6 – Citrus Square Neighborhood Center, 5625 Hickey Drive (2:30 – 5 p.m.)

Week of August 8

Tuesday, August 10 - John H. Jackson Neighborhood Center, 1002 West Carter Street (3 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, August 11 – Wadeview Neighborhood Center, 2177 South Summerlin Avenue (2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

Friday, August 13 – Orlando Police Department, 1250 West South Street (9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

Week of August 15

Sunday, August 15 – Lake Eola Park/Orlando Farmers Market, East Washington Street at North Eola Drive (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Monday, August 16 – Dover Shores Neighborhood Center, 1400 Gaston Foster Road (2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

Week of August 22

Thursday, August 26 – Orlando City Hall, 400 South Orange Avenue (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Week of August 29

Tuesday, August 31 – John H. Jackson Neighborhood Center, 1002 West Carter Street (3 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Week of September 5

