Mattel announces plans for indoor water parks with Barbie, Hot Wheels attractions

A new water park with Barbie and Hot Wheels attractions could be coming to Central Florida.

Mattel, the well-known toy and entertainment company, has announced plans to develop branded indoor water parks in five locations.

Orlando is the first location Mattel has targeted for its brand-new Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks concept, the company said.

What's planned for the new water parks?

The parks are being described as "experiential aquatic destinations" that will feature the company’s different brands, including Barbie and Hot Wheels. Each water park will integrate multiple brands across different attractions such as lazy rivers, wave pools and water slides, according to the company.

Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks are being developed through a partnership with aquatic design firm Martin Aquatic, water park management firm American Resort Management and developer Identity Group.

"Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterparks will encompass many iconic Mattel brands that span generations of play, offering innovative water-based attractions and amenities in a dynamic new format for Mattel," Julie Freeland, VP Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to collaborate with these exceptional industry leaders in water park development to create an experience where guests can connect with their favorite brands in an entirely new way."

Orlando-based Martin Aquatic will lead the concept-to-engineering design of the water park. The company has created water attractions for cruise lines. It has also worked on projects at Central Florida parks, including Castaway Falls at Adventure Island in Tampa, Turi’s Kid Cove at Aquatica Orlando and Reef Plunge, also at Aquatica.

Martin Aquatic also assisted with renovations at Universal’s Volcano Bay water park.

"Blending our innovative experiential design with Mattel’s family of brands is a dream come true," said Josh Martin, president and creative director of Martin Aquatic, in a statement. "We look forward to inspiring the same sense of wonder for kids and adults alike as they cross the threshold into each Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterpark."

Mattel Adventure Park

The new water parks won’t be the first time Mattel has ventured into the themed entertainment space. The company recently teamed up with Epic Resort Destinations to develop Mattel Adventure Park at two locations in the U.S.: Glendale, Arizona and Kansas City, Kansas.

What we don't know:

Mattel hasn’t provided any details about where in Orlando its plans to build its water park. The company also didn’t disclose the other U.S. locations it’s considering for this new venture.

A target date for its first water park has not been released.