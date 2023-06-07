Comedian Matt Rife announces highly anticipated 5-show run in Florida

article

Unless you live under a rock, you know who Matt Rife is. He's a comedian known for his candid, salacious and heated sets that go insanely viral on TikTok – and soon, you'll be able to laugh along with the 27-year-old in person when he embarks on his highly anticipated probleMATTic world tour this fall.

The Ohio native, who has over 14 million followers on TikTok, made the internet-breaking announcement Tuesday and dates for the year-and-a-half-long world tour are already sold out in some cities, despite the fact that tickets don't go on sale until Friday. "Thank you to everyone who made this happen- especially YOU. The fans/friends. You guys did this," Rife wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him standing in front of his new billboard in Times Square. "I love you all and i can’t wait to see you in your city!"

Rife, who's already been on the road most of this year, has scheduled stops in dozens of U.S. cities through next summer and plans to jet off to Europe next year, too. For comedy-loving Floridians, you'll be able to catch a show in not one, not two, but five cities across the Sunshine State this fall:

October 4: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando

October 5: Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg

October 6: Hard Rock Live in Hollywood

October 7: Moran Theater in Jacksonville

October 8: Saenger Theater in Pensacola

Separate from the probleMATTic world tour, Rife is also scheduled to perform three nights at the Off The Hook Comedy Club in Naples on December 14 through 17.

The artist presale started Tuesday, but tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Who is Matt Rife?

Matt Rife is a 27-year-old comedian from Ohio who entered the world of comedy when he was 15. He has amassed nearly 20 million followers across all social media platforms thanks to hilarious clips from his sets that make light of topics ranging from dating and relationships to mental health and dark humor. The Los Angeles resident has also appeared on several TV shows, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Wild 'N Out, according to his IMDb page.

Rife released a self-titled second comedy special on YouTube a couple of months ago, a follow-up to the viral Only Fans special he dropped in December 2021.