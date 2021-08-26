Master plan includes expansion of Lake Eola Park

Big changes are coming to Lake Eola Park in Downtown Orlando.

GAI Consultants presented their master plan to city officials on Thursday. It includes an expansion of the playground that features a splash pad, new bathrooms, and new irrigation.

Additional upgrades are being proposed for the Walt Disney Amphitheater to include more covered areas for the audience. A dock for swan boats will be moved to the southeast corner of the park.

Stormwater runoff would also be assessed and natural filtration measures put in place to keep the lake clean.

Since its establishment in 1888, on land donated by cattle rancher Jacob Summerlin, Lake Eola Park has served as an iconic symbol for the city.