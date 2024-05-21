550-acre wildfire sends large smoke plume over areas of Central Florida

A large wildfire is generating a significant smoke plume that is spreading over Central Florida.

Crews are keeping a close watch on the 550-acre "Sandy Drain Fire" in Volusia County, which is generating a smoke plume and causing smoky conditions in northern Brevard County.

The smoke appears to be causing a slow ride for drivers along Interstate 95 due to potential low visibility.

Smoke plume from the Sandy Drain Fire in Volusia County is spotted along I-95. (Photo via Florida 511 traffic camera)

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said the smoke may drift into Seminole County Tuesday afternoon with the sea breeze shifting the winds around.

As of Tuesday morning, the wildfire is 95 % contained. There are no known structures threatened at this time.

What to do if you encounter smoke on Florida highways

Drivers should adhere to the following safety tips when encountering smoke on the highway, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS):