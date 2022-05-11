Massive ocean storm to bring life-threatening rip currents to Florida beaches

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 83 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 63 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

It's a FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY for the Atlantic Coast. Increasing wind, a high rip current risk, large-battering breaking waves in the surf zone and minor low-lying coastal flooding at time of high tide will be the biggest weather concerns today along the coast.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds and slightly cooler PM highs. Wind gusts out of the North-Northeast will range from 25-30 mph along the beach front, 15-20mph inland areas.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Today will be a great day for the theme parks with temperatures in the low-mid 80s. PM breezes should keep things relatively comfortable. A good sunscreen will serve you well as the UV

INDEX rises to a high level today.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Winds increasing from the North-Northeast at 20-25mph, gusts could hit near 30mph. A mix of sunshine and clouds with dry skies are expected, except along areas of the Space Coast from around the Cape South and before 12pm. A few showers passing by in the breeze will be possible there. Large breaking waves in the surf zone and life-threatening rip currents will be present all day. Best to stay out of the water!

LOOKING AHEAD:

Thursday brings another Fox 35 weather impact day along the coast. Showers will become a bit more numerous Thursday with chances around 30% near Orlando, 40% or so along the beaches. The ocean storm will move inland near Georgia. This will end the gusty winds across the area, rain chances will fall off by Saturday. Highs will bump back to near 90 for the weekend with mostly sunny conditions.

Skies look mostly dry Saturday and Sunday. Good news on the pollen count! Level locally in Central Florida will be decreasing for a change over the next few days! Yay us! AAAAA-CHOOO!