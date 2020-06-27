Massive ‘Godzilla’ Saharan dust cloud to hang around Central Florida

If you want those hazy skies and orange sunsets caused by the Saharan dust cloud to stick around, FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro says we've got a couple more days left.

"We're going to be seeing this definitely over the weekend, then it will be diminishing just a bit and more of that dust is on the way. You can expect it over the next several days."

Gargaro says by Tuesday and Wednesday, the dust will be pushing to the south, which could increase our rain chances. Then, a second plume will move into the region.

"We're going to be seeing beautiful sunrises and sunsets reduced rain chances and, best of all, it is going to keep the tropics at a minimum. This dust is basically a hurricane's enemy."

More dust in the Atlantic now will slowly make its way toward the United States over the next week or so.

Advertisement

Experts have nicknamed the event the “Godzilla dust cloud” and have warned people to stay indoors and use air filters if they have one.

“This is the most significant event in the past 50 years,” said Pablo Méndez Lázaro, an environmental health specialist with the University of Puerto Rico. “Conditions are dangerous in many Caribbean islands.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the plume was first captured on June 7, blowing west off the African continent over the Atlantic.

According to NOAA, very dry and dusty air known as the Saharan Air Layer (SAL) forms over the Sahara Desert during the late spring, summer, and early fall, which then moves over the tropical Atlantic.

Although much of the dust remains above the surface and causes hazy skies and colorful sunsets, it can aggravate those with respiratory issues.