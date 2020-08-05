Massive 40-foot by 20-foot sinkhole opens up in Central Florida yard

A massive sinkhole opened up in a yard in Volusia County.

The homeowner said that the 40-foot by 20-foot sinkhole even swallowed a big tree.

He also said that he did not even hear the sinkhole open or the tree collapse. He was unaware of the sinkhole until the Sheriff's Office told him.

"My wife is terrified, every night and everyday she's just terrified of it getting bigger and really affecting our life," homeowner Rosario Rizzo told FOX 35.

He added that there are other smaller sinkholes nearby.

