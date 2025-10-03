Masked men ransack Volusia Mall store, steal thousands in clothing

The Brief Two masked men stole nearly $5,000 in merchandise and caused $10,000 in damage during a break-in at Release Boutique in Volusia Mall. Police released surveillance footage showing the suspects filling garbage bags with clothes and shoes. Investigators are asking the public for help identifying them, with charges of grand theft and property damage pending.



Daytona Beach police are searching for two men caught on camera ransacking a store inside Volusia Mall, making off with thousands of dollars in merchandise and leaving behind heavy damage.

What we know:

Daytona Beach police say two masked men broke into Release Boutique inside Volusia Mall about a week ago, ransacking the store. Surveillance footage shows them filling garbage bags with clothing and shoes before leaving with nearly $5,000 in merchandise.

The suspects also caused almost $10,000 in damage to the store by smashing glass, toppling shelves and kicking through drywall.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two suspects remain unknown. Police have not said if the men had help, or if they are connected to any other crimes in the area.

The backstory:

Release Boutique, a store specializing in apparel and footwear, was left in disarray after the burglary. Investigators released the video in hopes of generating leads from the public, stressing that the use of masks and gloves made the suspects more difficult to identify.

What they're saying:

Daytona Beach police urged residents to come forward with any tips.