Maserati gets stuck on Florida beach after accused DUI driver flees officer at speeds near 90 mph: police

A Florida man was arrested after police say he was driving drunk behind the wheel of a Maserati that ended up getting stuck on the beach after the driver attempted to elude an officer.

Jeremy Goldman, 37, of Geneva, was charged with reckless driving, DUI, resisting officer without violence, fleeing with disregard for the safety of others, and driving with a suspended license.

According to the Cocoa Beach Police Department, an officer clocked Goldman traveling approximately 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officer turned on the patrol car lights and began a pursuit. At some point, the officers said Goldman drove the Maserati onto the beach and became stuck in the sand.

FOX 35 viewer Steve Romano snapped a photograph of the stranded Maserati and shared it with us.

Goldman was booked into the Brevard County Jail on a bond of $27,500. He was expected to have his initial appearance before a judge on Thursday.

