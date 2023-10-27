Florida man wins big with $100,000 lottery victory – but not in Florida

A Florida man is now $100,000 richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket – but he didn't buy the ticket in Florida.

John Burg of Lantana bought a $20 100X The Cash ticket at a gas station in North Carolina, which net him $100,000, the NC Education Lottery said in a press release. Lantana is located about 12 miles south of West Palm Beach.

He purchased the ticket from a Speedway on University Parkway in Winston-Salem, about 30 miles west of Greensboro.

Photo: NC Education Lottery

MORE LOTTERY NEWS : Alabama man claims $2.4 million lottery prize in Florida: Can out-of-state residents still win big?

Burg claimed his prize Tuesday, and took home $71,256 after taxes.