Markelle Fultz sponsors fourth-annual ‘Fultzgiving’ food distribution event

Thanksgiving may be four days away, but Monday was "Fultzgiving!"

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz and a few other organizations came together to distribute meal boxes to families in need in the Eatonville community.

"As soon as I had the chance to be blessed enough to be able to do something like this, I took full advantage of it. It’s something I love to do," Fultz said.

Up to 400 families will wake up on Thanksgiving Day ready to enjoy a bountiful holiday meal with all the fixings. A truckload of food arrived at the site on Monday as dozens of volunteers helped to box up food items for families and distribute them drive-through style. In addition to sponsoring the event, Fultz also helped pack turkeys into cars.

"My family and I are big on giving back and being able to be in the community and let them know we care about them," he said.

Cars lined the streets to receive the boxed meals and meats. One of those recipients waiting in the car line was Jacqueline Haynes.

"I’m just glad someone is out helping with the community," she said. "I just appreciate everything, and we appreciate everything as a neighborhood."

Former Orlando Magic player Charles "Bo" Outlaw also kept spirits high and directed hundreds of vehicles as they made their way through the line.

"We are in a position to help out, and we're doing it! Markel has stepped up and made this a great event," Outlaw added.

He also said Fultz and his family chose the Eatonville community to give out food because it is so close-knit.

Haynes said, "My mother, grandmother, my uncle, brothers, uncles, all of us live out in this community."