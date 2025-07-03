Florida restaurant owners accused of scamming the elderly across country

The Brief Police in Wisconsin say a Space Coast couple allegedly scammed seniors out of thousands of dollars across the country. The Elm Grove Police Department has been investigating alleged scams since 2023. The two people who were arrested own Da Sushi on Murrell Road in Rockledge.



A Florida couple who own a sushi restaurant in Rockledge are accused of scamming seniors out of thousands of dollars across multiple states, according to police in Wisconsin who have been investigating the case since 2023.

What we know:

Mei Dong and Dong Dong Ye were taken into custody in late June by Brevard County deputies, but Elm Grove, Wisconsin police officers had been investigating the alleged scams since 2023.

In the criminal complaint filed by police in Wisconsin, a 76-year-old man said he was on his computer, and it went dark. A Windows message popped up telling him to call a number, and the person on the other line could fix his computer.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

When he called, the senior was told his computer could be fixed if he purchased Lowe's and Home Depot gift cards totaling $4,300. He was also told to wire $10,000 to a bank in California.

Investigators tracked the gift card purchases to a Lowe's and Home Depot on the Space Coast. They reviewed surveillance video and receipts. That’s when investigators linked those purchases to Ye.

Detectives in Wisconsin googled his name and found out he owned Da Sushi.

Both suspects bonded out of jail in Florida but will have to appear before a judge in Wisconsin to answer for theft and false representation charges based on the allegations.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear when the suspects will appear before a judge in Wisconsin. It’s also unclear if more charges are possible as police investigate.

What they're saying:

At the restaurant on Thursday, Mei did not want to give a statement, but one of her employees said she doesn’t think her bosses are scammers. She believes the police are going after the wrong people.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"The entire thing has been blown out of proportion. This is not something that they did. I’m actually personal friends with them," said the employee named Candace.