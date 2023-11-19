FHP says Corvette, Mustang were racing when driver was ejected in Marion County crash

article

Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a Mustang who is believed to be involved in a crash that happened Saturday morning.

According to FHP, a Ford Mustang and a Corvette were traveling west on SR 200 while racing and making several lane changes in a "reckless manner."

The Corvette struck a Toyota Prius near SW 80 St before traveling in a northwesterly direction off the roadway where it struck a utility pole and then a tree.

The driver of the Mustang reportedly parked and concealed his car behind a local business before checking on the Corvette driver who was ejected.

Photos released by FHP show the Mustang driver wearing a pink T-shirt and gray Under Armour shorts.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

His silver Mustang is believed to be a new model, possibly a 2020-2023 model, with tinted windows.

Photos from the scene show the horrific aftermath showing parts such as the car's engine lying in some grass.

The driver of the Corvette was declared a trauma alert and taken to a local hospital, fire crews said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue

Anyone with information about the driver or car is asked to contact FHP at 1-800-387-1290 or their local Crime Stoppers.