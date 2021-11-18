Markeith Loyd sentencing: Motion to remove judge denied

The prosecutor's request for the judge to be removed for Markeith Loyd’s penalty phase has been shot down.

They wanted the judge out because they are allowing Loyd’s defense to show video of his arrest.

The video shows police kicking Loyd while he surrendered, causing him to lose his left eye.

Loyd has been convicted of killing Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

His sentencing trial is set to start on Nov. 29th.

