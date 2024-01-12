Woman killed in shooting near Ocala gas station, deputies say

article

A woman was killed in a shooting near a BP gas station and shopping plaza in Ocala on Friday afternoon, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at the corner of Marion Oaks Boulevard and Marion Oaks Drive. The shooting call came in minutes before 2 p.m.

There is a "heavy police presence" at the scene. People are urged to avoid the area at this time.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.