Marion County schools targeted by 'broad' social media threat on Thursday, officials say

The Marion County Sheriff's Office increased its presence at several schools on Thursday after a "very broad social media" threat mentioned multiple schools in the district.

Deputies are aware of the threat and do not believe there is an immediate danger to students or staff, according to statements from Marion County Sheriff's Office and Marion County Public Schools.

Kevin Christian, director of public relations for Marion County Public Schools, said in an email to FOX 35 that several public and contracted schools in the district were named in the social media threat. However, he reiterated that there was no immediate danger.

He said parents and students were alerted via an audio message through the district's messaging system.

"We continue monitoring the situation and working with law enforcement to catch the person responsible for this disruption," the district said in a statement.

FOX 35 has reached out to the sheriff's office for additional information.